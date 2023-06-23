Jayme Hadley of Tracy, a nursing major, was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana.
Hadley was one of 347 students named to the spring Dean’s List which includes undergraduate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades.
Manchester University features a second location in Fort Wayne, Indiana and the university has 1,300 students from 21 states and nine countries enrolled in more than 70 areas of undergraduate, graduate and professional studies.
• If you have news for Accolades, send it to tpourtown@tracypress.com or drop off a note at the Tracy Press, 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 203.
