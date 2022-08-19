The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved Olivia Hale as the new Registrar of Voters to oversee local elections. Hale previously served as the assistant registrar of voters prior to the unexpected passing of the previous registrar of voters Heather Ditty.
Hale was born in Lodi and grew up in Stockton. She began her career with San Joaquin County in 2018 as an elections technician. She was promoted to assistant registrar of voters in March 2022, a position which Ditty created and personally chose Hale to take the lead.
“I served with one of the genuinely best public servants around while working with Heather,” Hale said in a statement released last week. “I am excited to carry on her legacy and the opportunity to increase transparency and voter engagement throughout the County.”
San Joaquin County Administrator, Jay Wilverding added, “Oliva certainly proved herself during this past election under the most challenging of circumstances. Between the passing of her boss and friend just days before the election and a cumbersome ballot machine error, she went above and beyond to ensure a transparent, timely and thorough election.”
Hale officially started in her new position on Monday as her office gears up for the general election on Nov. 8.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.