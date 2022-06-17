About half of the ballots cast in San Joaquin County for the June 7 primary election have yet to be counted, according to the latest statement by the county Registrar of Voters office.
The county elections office reported on Tuesday that 54,468 ballots have been counted so far, representing 14.1% of the county’s 385,040 registered voters. Another 53,994 ballots had not been processed as of Tuesday, when the county released its most recent ballot counting status report.
Uncounted ballots include mail-in ballots, with Tuesday the last day that those ballots could arrive at the elections office and still be counted. Provisional ballots also had yet to be counted, and ballots that were damaged or need to be remade also must be reviewed.
While the number of ballots counted as of this week is nearly three-times that counted on election night (20,375), There has been little effect on the races for local legislative seats, where the top two vote-getters will run against each other in November.
13th District Democratic Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua’s lead extended slightly as he now has 58.41 percent of the votes (11,949), compared to 56.75% on the day after the election. Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, also a Democrat, has 27.09% of the vote (5,541), slightly less than last week when she had 27.95% of the vote. Tracy Councilman Mateo Bedolla still trails with 14.18%.
In the race for the Ninth District U.S. Representative, 10th District Democratic Congressman Josh Harder’s lead improved with 39% (18,733 votes) compared to 36.5% last week. Republican Tom Patti has 28.2% of the vote (13,553), slightly less than last week when he had 28.9%.
The race for San Joaquin County District Attorney has seen little change. Challenger Ron Freitas still holds the lead with 54.08% (22,881 votes) compared to incumbent Tori Verber Salazar at 45.92% (19,427 votes). The change since last week favors Verber Salazar, but by very little. Freitas had 54.71% last week and Verber Salazar had 45.29%.
