The Tracy Sports Hall of Fame is set to induct its 2022 class of athletes, coaches and one athletic family, with a banquet scheduled for Saturday, April 23, at the Elks Lodge on 11th Street.
Among this year’s inductees will be the 1980 Tracy High football team, which made its mark four years after the Sac-Joaquin Section was established by going undefeated in the regular season and then advancing as far as the AAA division semifinals for an 11-1 overall record, the only loss a 41-40 overtime loss at Napa, a game decided on a controversial overtime play.
Many of the players on that team were also on the previous year’s team, which was the first Bulldog team to go to the SJS playoffs.
Wayne Schneider, coach of the 1980 team, said he has been unable to contact all of the players from that team and is trying to get out the word that tickets for the April 23 banquet are limited and available up until April 9.
This year’s inductees also include the Lyndell Hawkins Family (football, basketball, track and field), Ed Kaiser (football), Matt Overton (football), Darryl Rond (wrestling coach), Martin Strmiska (wrestling) and Wade Williams (martial arts athlete and coach).
Tickets can be purchased by mail: Bill Kaska, 785 Independence Drive, Tracy, CA 95376, or call (510) 773-7066, or go to https://tracysportshof.org/
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
