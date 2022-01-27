The closure of southbound Hansen Road at Von Sosten Road on Thursday started a 90-day One-Way Street pilot project as county public works attempt to calm truck traffic through the residential areas.
New barricades, signs and K-rails were placed at the intersection and on the overpass above Interstate 205.
A news release from the county public works department said concurrent with the pilot road project they are conducting a traffic study to evaluate the traffic-calming options and their possible impacts to existing traffic patterns.
The One-Way Street pilot project will run for at least 90 days after while public works monitors and evaluates the effects the closure has on traffic. The findings will then be presented to the board of supervisors.
5th District supervisor Robert Rickman said in a written statement, “Our goal is to further eliminate truck traffic and introduce additional traffic calming on Hansen Road, enhancing safety for the community members who live in the Santos Ranch/Lammersville area. I’m looking forward to the results of the traffic study and discussing the findings with the community at a future Board of Supervisors meeting.”
Residents in Santos Ranch and parts of the Lammersville community had been at odds with the county, citing the increased commercial truck and traffic through their neighbors caused by vehicles coming and going to the International Park of Commerce.
Residents have voiced their concerns at meetings and called for the complete closure of Hansen Road at the I-205 overpass.
