Why has Tracy politics gotten so nasty and bipartisan?
Robin Cole’s letters to the editor made me fall out of my chair laughing. Ms. Cole has written letters bashing Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua and now Supervisors Tom Patti and Robert Rickman.
Did you know that she financially supported and volunteered in the campaigns in all of their opponents during the last election? Also, every person she supported in the Tracy council/mayor races lost. Anti-police rhetoric and vaccine/mask mandates are not popular. Go figure.
Why doesn’t she mention that Councilman Dan Arriola works full time as a San Joaquin Deputy District Attorney and gets a check from the City of Tracy. Councilwoman Veronica Vargas has a full-time job as a development consultant (just look at the FPPC complaints). Former Mayor Ives worked full time at Livermore Lab and owned his own consulting company. Former Councilwoman Ransom owned her own non-profit and paid herself a salary. Do not forget about San Joaquin County grants ($600k) Ransom received for her non-profit when she was on council. As for County Supervisors, many have had their own companies, worked in private industries, or worked as farmers.
I do not fault elected officials for having two jobs as long as they represent the people that elected them. Millions of people work two full time jobs and are capable of doing both. Hard work is a virtue, not something that you should be ashamed of.
So, Ms. Cole, your hypocrisy and partisan attacks are laughable.
Erica Rossi, Tracy
