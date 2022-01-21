Editor,
I have to share a great experience I had with Congressman Josh Harder’s staff. My brother lives in the Philippines, directly in the path of Typhoon Odette (Dec. 12 to 22, 2021). We were worried because we hadn’t heard from him since before the storm struck. I tried contacting the U.S. consulate, the Philippines Red Cross and various agencies to learn whether he was all right, but got nothing but generic responses.
I turned to Harder’s office and they came through for me. Staff member Katie Jaycox tirelessly worked on my problem, and was able to get the Embassy to contact my brother. We were so relieved to hear that he was safe. My heartfelt thanks to Katie and Rep. Harder. We are so fortunate that he will be running to continue representing us in our new Congressional District.
Henry Cole, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.