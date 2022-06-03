A hay fire burned for several hours Monday night sending a cloud of smoke above Paradise Avenue.
Reports of a barn on fire near grant Line Road and Paradise Avenue came just before 9 p.m.
Fire Crews on scene said the fire was contained to a large haystack on the east side of the road.
Smoke and flames from the fire were visible from Grant Line Road.
Fire crews remained at the scene until equipment was brought in to remove unburned hay from the area and to make sure the fire didn’t spread to a nearby building. The fire was expected to burn and smolder through the night.
The hay fire was near where another hay fire in July of 2016 that consumed 963 tons of hay.
No one was reported injured in Monday night’s fire and a portion of Paradise Avenue was closed for fire equipment working at the scene.
