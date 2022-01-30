Headlines, residents remember the great Flood of 1997

The headlines about rural Tracy a quarter-century ago spoke of the rare but devastating events that occur when the skies open up and the rain seems endless.
It was in January 1997 when breaks in the Paradise Cut levee were sending flood waters into Tom Paine Slough to the west and onto farmland of Stewart Tract to the east. It became known as the Flood of 1997.
Keeping Tom Paine Slough from overflowing onto farmland north of Banta had brought area residents and other volunteers to the location where the Paradise Cut flood water were flowing north under Interstate 5.
The volunteers were working around the clock day and night for a number of days in January 1997 filling sandbags to keep water flowing into Tom Paine Slough from overflowing.
But their efforts were finally no match for the flood waters, which crested over the banks of the slough, sending water into fields and to farmhouses emptied by fleeing residents north of the slough as far west as MacArthur Drive where the slough was sealed by a levee.
Flood waters covered land on both sides of Interstate 205 near Banta and both sides of Interstate 5 at Mossdale.
Tracy Press reporters Brian Barr, Andrew Hamm and Mike Martinez along with photographers Enrique Gutierrez and and Ruben Rubio were busy covering the flows of the flood waters and efforts to keep the water from spreading.
About this time, Tracy merchant Betty Souza rounded up other volunteers to send clothing and non-perishable food to flood victims. She also set up a kitchen for volunteers to prepare food for those fleeing the flood waters.
Days later. the flood-relief efforts turned attention to the flooded mobile-home park on the Manteca side of the river.
It took several days of efforts, but the first break on the west side of Paradise Cut was sealed, and others began to be plugged on both sides of the cut.
In many areas, though, flood waters continued for weeks to cover farmland and surround flooded homes in the Banta area.
John Dias, whose house and farm property are north of Banta, remembers the flood very well.
He said he and his wife, Ann, spent more than a week filling sandbags with neighbors and other volunteers, but their house escaped the flood waters.
“We had just remodeled our house and had bought new furniture, which we had to load up and remove as the water came within 50 yards of the house” he said. “Friends came and helped put sandbags around the house. We were fortunate we weren’t flooded out.”
Preliminary estimates of the San Joaquin County Offices of Emergency Services set flood damage in the county at close of $60 million. The estimate included $44,700,000 in damages to homes and more than $15,350,000 in damages to businesses.
For many people impacted by the flood waters, though, the flood damage was measured in more than dollars. It was how it affected families flooded out of their homes and rural property a quarter-century ago — by the Flood of 1997.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
