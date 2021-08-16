Smoke and blowing dust have triggered another health caution throughout the San Joaquin Valley, which has local experts urging residents to remain indoors if they are impacted poor air quality.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued the health caution for residents in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties as smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California and Tuolumne and Mariposa counties drifts into the region.
Winds from the northwest may bring areas of blowing dust.
Smoke from wildfire contains PM2.5 pollution – smoke, dust, soot and ash particulate matter that are 2.5 microns or smaller in the wildfire smoke – that can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. People with pre-existing respiratory conditions including COVID-19 and young children and the elderly, are especially at risk.
The largest fire burning in California currently is the Dixie Fire, which continues to rage in Butte, Placer and Lassen counties. Cal Fire reports the Dixie Fire has burned through 569,707 acres and is 31% contained.
Other fires that may be contributing to the smoke and haze through the valley are the River Fire in Nevada and Placer counties, the Lava and Antelope fires in Siskiyou County, the Monument Fire and the River Complex in Trinity County, the McFarland Fire in Trinity Shasta and Tehama counties and the Tiltill Fire in Tuolumne County.
The health caution will be in effect until the fires are put out or the smoke is no longer impacting the valley.
Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to filtered, airconditioned environment with windows closed.
The district’s wildfire information page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires has details on current and past wildfires affecting the valley and links to the district Real-time Air Advisory Network tracking air quality throughout the valley.
For more information visit www.valleyair.org.
