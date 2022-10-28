Editor,
If you think that this is a difficult election, you are right! If you think all politicians are the same, you are wrong. If you are having difficulty deciding on who to vote for, I would like to emphasize the following: If you want to try to stabilize our climate and to create cleaner air and water, you will select a Democratic Candidate. If you want to establish a stronger economy, an economy which will invest in cleaner energy and which will continue to create good jobs, you will select the Democratic Candidate.
We need candidates who believe that the climate crisis is serious. Our candidate must understand that by not acting now, there will be a further threat to our economy just like the hurricanes, floods and fires that have cost our country billions. The most important concern for you the voter is the selection of a candidate who agree to election results and who will abide by election procedures that include requesting recounts and judicial review. This is the very Heart of our Democracy.
As water and energy are critical issues facing our citizens here, I ask that you give your vote to Josh Harder for Congress. He has proven his support for all our citizens and for our County's most important needs.
Patricia Howell, Tracy
