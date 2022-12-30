A wave of heavy rain, mountain snow and high winds is expected to push through Central California on Thursday through New Year Eve bringing a flood watch for parts of the San Joaquin Valley.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch beginning 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 a.m. New Year’s Day for areas including San Joaquin County.
Recent rains from a series of “atmospheric rivers” has left soil saturated, creating conditions favorable for flooding across the entire San Joaquin Valley, Costal Range and Sierra Nevada foothills. The incoming system is expected to bring even more rain to areas where the ground will not be able to absorb any more water, increasing the potential for flooding.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network reports 1.24 inches of rain has fallen in Tracy since Monday, bringing the 2022-23 season total to 4.32 as of Wednesday afternoon. The NWS 7-day forecast calls for rain returning Thursday with afternoon showers and winds reaching 20 mph.
Showers continue through Friday with a high temperature of 59 degrees and winds reaching 10 mph.
Saturday will see rain showers mostly before 4 p.m. subsiding through New Year’s Eve with rain ending by 10 p.m. Temperatures are forecast to dip down to 45 degrees with cloudy skies through the night.
New Year’s Day brings a temporary break with sunshine and a high temperature of 56. Skies will turn clouding into the evening with rain returning by 4 a.m. Monday morning. Showers are then likely to continue through Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 50s.
The atmospheric river heading into Central and Northern California along with parts of Southern Oregon may bring from 3 to 6 inches of rain over the weekend to some areas, with several feet of snow possible in the higher elevations above pass level of the Cascades and Sierra Nevada.
For leaves brought down in recent rains, leaf pick up will continue through Jan. 8. Residents are asked to fill the yard waste tote first, with excess leaves swept into piles on the street keeping gutters clear for water to drain.
The city is also making sandbags available to residents as the storm approaches. Self-serve sandbags are available at the Boyd Service Center, 520 S. Tracy Boulevard, Gate 1, for residents who may experience localized street flooding. The sandbag station is open 24/7 and there is a 10-bag limit per household.
For more information contact the Public Works Department at (209) 831-6300.
