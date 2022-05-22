Hectic cherry season arrived early, brought good prices

This year’s Tracy area cherry harvest, which had an early start and mixed results, is nearing the finish line this week.
Yields of quality fruit have been spotty with some orchards producing a good crop while others having lighter yields, depending on the impacts of early freezes and later rain storms, reported Mike Rinauro, a grower and field representative of Chinchiolo Stemilt cherry-packing firm in Stockton.
“It’s been a hectic season, but the weather in recent weeks during the harvest has helped,” he said. “One bright spot is that we have had adequate harvest labor this year.”
Early maturing cherries harvested on the West Side of the San Joaquin Valley from Patterson north to Tracy have hit the market at the right time to generate good prices.
The harvest is now moving north toward Stockton, Linden and Lodi, the traditional cherry-growing areas in San Joaquin County.
Many of the cherries coming out of mostly young Tracy area orchards are of the Coral and Hazel varieties, while older trees located farther north in other parts of the county are heavy in Bings, an older variety.
Overall, the 2022 California cherry crop is expected to yield 5.5 million 8-pound boxes, just over half of what is considered an average year of close to 10-million boxes.
U-pick cherry orchards are centered in Brentwood, some 20 miles northwest of Tracy. Other U-pick orchards are scattered throughout the region, especially the Lodi area.
Several of the more popular U-pick operations in the Brentwood area are Maggiore and Three Nuns, both located on Walnut Avenue.
