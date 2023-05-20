Older adults are treated in the emergency room for a fall every 11 seconds. To help keep seniors safe in their homes, Tracy Seniors Association, in partnership with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, has ways to prevent that fall.
Put medicines, clothing, food, dishes, and other necessities for day-to-day living within easy reach.
Remove and avoid scatter/throw rugs and remove low-rise furniture, such as coffee tables and bookcases, that may clutter direct access to doors, hallways, and windows.
Install lighting for day and night with lamps by the bed and nightlights in each room. Install light switches by all doors. Install handrails on both sides of the stairs, and grab bars for the shower and toilet are essential.
By taking these steps you eliminate the possibility of falling over a throw rug, having to use a step stool to get what you want, but end up falling, or tripping in the dark.
If you need help with any or all of these please call Tracy Seniors Association at 209-597-4417.
