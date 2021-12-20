West High senior Kyler Hickman is the Wolf Pack’s John C. Kimball Award winner for 2021. He is the 28th recipient of the award, handed out each year -- with the exception of 2020 when the season was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions -- to the player who is not just the Most Valuable Player, but also exemplifies character and team leadership.
West High interim football coach Scott Behnam said that Hickman played every position during his four years of Wolf Pack football.
“Kyler was the heart of the program,” Behnam said. “The man was all over the place, he did everything that was asked of him. Kyler gave everything he had. He was a true leader, a hard worker and our best athlete.”
Behnam noted that Hickman played both sides of the ball all season, carrying the ball for West and stopping the opponents’ ball carriers. He led his team in offensive yards and was second in catches, and he led the team in sacks and was third in tackles.
“He was a captain and an inspiration of selflessness and team,” Behnam said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.