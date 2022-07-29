High school students will have a little more time to catch up on their sleep as a new state law pushing back the start time for school goes into effect for the 2022-23 school year.
Senate Bill 328, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in Oct of 2019, mandates that students in public and charter high school statewide can begin regular classes no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle school starting no earlier than 8 a.m.
Tracy Unified School District announced changes to start times at the district’s high schools when class begins on Aug. 8.
West High will begin at 8:30 a.m., Tracy High will start at 8:40 a.m. and Kimball High will begin at 8:50 a.m. The bell schedule for Stein High lists their first period beginning at 9 a.m.
Millennium High, starting on Aug. 1, and Mountain House High, starting Aug. 4, will both begin at 8:30 a.m.
Dismissal times vary by school based on the number of periods and whether it is a normal or early release schedule.
The senate bill’s author Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) stated research had shown that students are healthier and perform better when the school day starts later. It was hoped shifting to a later start time to give teens more time to sleep will lead to an improvement in attendance, tests cores and graduation rates.
The senate bill changing start times does not affect rural school districts or private schools.
Another shift will have TUSD move the weekly early release day from Monday to Wednesday beginning Aug. 10. Release times for each school site will be posted on their website.
