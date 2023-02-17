Editor,
How is it possible that Ana Blanco is still sitting as a TUSD Trustee? This woman recently spent more than a month in the county jail, violated a restraining order and is facing felony charges of resisting an officer, burglary and entering an occupied dwelling. Why are the parents of all school aged children in Tracy not demanding that this person be removed from her position at TUSD?
Even though none of these actions took place on school property shouldn't we have higher standards for those individual's we have placed in these positions? Have we singularly and collectively lowered the bar as to allow this type of behavior to be OK? I think not, and I, for one am demanding that Ms. Blanco be removed from her TUSD position, immediately!
Denise Snider, Tracy
