Historic downtown building leveled after court battle

The building that has stood at 714 Central Avenue for more than 100 years, most recently known as the Great Plate Bar and Grill, came down this week following a long legal battle that had the city of Tracy and the building owners in disagreement over when or if the building could be restored.
On Tuesday a crew from Unlimited Environmental Inc. of Long Beach brought in an excavator and took out a wooden wall on the south side of the structure. On Wednesday the crew picked up the pace of the demolition work, and by mid-afternoon the structure had been turned into a pile of bricks, broken concrete and splintered wood.
The city has given Unlimited Environmental a deadline of Aug. 12 to complete the job, and project manager Tate Tinsley said by that time the debris will all be removed and the lot backfilled and leveled off.
“We’re thinking that by mid-next-week we’ll have the bulk of the brick and the concrete out and the debris will mostly be gone, and then we’ll start bringing in dirt,” he said. Most of the debris will go to Fink Road Landfill near Crows Landing, and the bricks and concrete will go to K&D Enterprises Inc. in Ceres for recycling.
During the demolition people dropped by to take photos and talk about the building’s place in the history, culture and lore of Tracy’s downtown. Built in November 1921, many folks remember it as the railroad union hall. Later it housed various restaurants. The Great Plate Bar and Grill occupied the building from 1998 until the city closed the building down for code violations in March 2016.
Branden McAllister, whose family has lived in town since the 1940s, watched the demolition on Tuesday and Wednesday, chatting with other folks as they recalled memories of the downtown over the past 40 years.
He recalled how the building included different restaurants, including the Great Plate where he spent a lot of time and had worked for a couple of months.
“I miss doing the volunteer Thanksgiving dinners. That was fun. Those were the days. I enjoyed it too. Sadly it’s going down. Bigger, better new things, hopefully.”
Brothers Brandon and Shawn Perry opened the Great Plate in 1998 and turned it into a popular restaurant and nightclub. They sold the business in 2012 but kept the building. Since 2016 they and business partner Brad Albom, through BBS Adventures, LLC, have been in conflict with the city over the condition of the building.
“Ultimately, the city ended up getting what they wanted from day one,” Brandon Perry said on Wednesday. “Based on the reactions from city council, city staff, the attorneys involved, it didn’t matter what we did or how much money we put forward into repairing the building. Their goal from day one has been to destroy it. We’re not sure why. We never got straight answers through the process.”
“We put in over $100,000 of our own money to show in good faith that the repairs were in fact getting done, and we were close to the finish line. We were days away from being finished with everything on the checklist from the city, and the city said, ‘Too bad.’”
The city filed a lawsuit in San Joaquin County Superior Court in August 2018 seeking to have the building declared a public nuisance based on code violations that had not been repaired. In May of 2021 a judge ruled in the city’s favor and gave BBS Adventures 90 days to bring the building up to code. The judge signed an order last August declaring that the work had not been completed, clearing the way for the city to demolish the building.
The city awarded the $82,000 demolition contract to Unlimited Environmental, the low bid out of five contractors, on May 4. The city estimates the total cost, including the city’s oversight and potential unforeseen expenses, could be as much as $100,700. The court order authorizes the city to forward the bill to BBS Adventures.
Tinsley said the work on Wednesday went quicker than he had expected. Once the excavator entered the interior of the structure through the gap in the south wall and started to tear down the roof it became evident that the masonry walls had deteriorated. As work started Wednesday morning, removal of roof trusses caused portions of the north and south walls to collapse.
As the excavator progressed through the structure sections of brick wall would crumble upon contact with the excavator bucket and would fall apart before they hit the ground. Some sections fell around the exterior of the structure, landing as piles of bricks in the southern parking lot and adjacent alleyways, but Tinsley said there was no damage to surrounding properties.
“The main reason we had to take the building down is it was unsafe. That’s why when we took the building down we expected it to crumble pretty quickly. The whole plan was a controlled fall, and it went pretty well for the most part,” he said.
“It was definitely ready to come down.”
BBS Adventures retains ownership of two lots, including the one at 714 Central Ave. and the adjacent lot at 7 E. Seventh St. Perry said that BBS Adventures has been in contact with potential buyers or users, but there have been no recent discussions.
He added that he and his brother valued the opportunity to operate one of Tracy’s most popular downtown destinations.
“From 1998 to 2012 it was fantastic. We had a good run there. We enjoyed doing what we were doing,” he said. “We had great employees and we made great friendships and a lot of people met through that establishment.”
“I hope that we can utilize that lot in a way that creates a good use for the space downtown again.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
