Hobby Lobby opened the doors to its newest location at West Valley Mall on Friday after months of anticipation for the arts and crafts retail giant.
The 53,000-square foot store opened in the building of the former JC Penny building that closed in June of 2020 after 24 years as one of the malls anchors.
Hobby Lobby announced its intention to open at the mall in February, spurring interest on social media.
The store was originally planned to open in 2022 but in July announced it was planning a mid-September opening.
In a written statement, Kelly Black, director of advertising said, “Once you visit Hobby Lobby, you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home decor market under one roof. We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Tracy community.”
The West Valley Mall location is the 63rd Hobby Lobby store in California and joins over 900 other stores across the nation, offering home décor, floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
The Tracy store is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.
