Our city is in trouble. Everywhere we look, it’s broken. We have an aquatics center that was promised over 20 years ago that never gets built. We have a school that was promised and never came. We have roads that have not kept up with our population growth. Our city is poised to allow seven cannabis dispenseries in our downtown, and the process was terribly mismanaged from the beginning.
Businesses and residents are suffering.
Mayor Young and Councilmember Arriola represent the crumbling status quo in Tracy, that places politics and special interests ahead of Tracy residents. Residents must come first. Many of us are getting tired of hearing them fight for the interests of big developers. A few weeks back Young and Arriola fought for Surland to receive optional bonds that would pay the developer ahead of Mello-Roos tax. This was an odd thing to fight for since Surland doesn’t appear to be complying with the court order to unwind their agreement with the city.
Mayor Young implied that city ameneities and children’s parks would suffer as a result. That was a lie and an obvious tactic to force support for a developer that is not doing their part. Evans and Bedolla stood strong. Davis abstained.
The only hope I see to salvage our city is in three people currently residing on city council: Mayor Pro Tem Davis, Councilmember Evans and Councilmember Bedolla. They’re pushing for common sense. Clearly our developers have not been held accountable for years and that’s why we have crumbling roads and their promised ameneties never get built. Thankfully these three are standing up against Tracy’s status quo and are demanding change. I along with many of my neighbors wish to say THANK YOU for being willing to take a stand for us!
Shawn Cannon, Tracy
