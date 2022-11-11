The Grand Theatre Center for the Arts will open its “Co-Op Holiday Invitational Exhibition,” featuring more than 30 artists, at the Grand Galleries this weekend. The opening reception for the exhibit will be 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Grand Galleries, 715 Central Ave., and is free and open to the public.
The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 17, and is part of the annual Holiday Open House at the Grand, held in conjunction with the Tracy City Center Association’s Downtown Tracy Holiday Ornament Stroll, also from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Art Co-Opted is a curated exhibition of local area artists, and will be presented in the South Gallery, with functional and decorative artworks on sale during the exhibit.
The Holiday Open House is a family-friendly event featuring holiday-themed activities, including photo opportunities, live music and refreshments. The Tracy Community Band will perform at 4 p.m. in the EKT Theatre.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
