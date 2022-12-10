Holiday decorating tradition continues to thrive

An entry form appears in last week’s and current editions of the Tracy Press, signaling it’s time to enter this year’s Tracy Holiday Decorating Contest.
The message is not new, I was quickly reminded while glancing through copies of the Press of December 1947. A similar, although not identical, message appeared in the Press 75 years ago.
Yes, it’s the 75th anniversary of the one-time Christmas Lighting Contest, which now carries the title of Holiday Decorating Contest.
The 1947 entry form, which appeared at the bottom of the front page of the Press, promised “cash prizes” ranging from $10 to $25 and “also 10 merchandise prizes” provided by the sponsoring Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s contest, sponsored again by the Tracy Rotary Club with the cooperation of the Tracy Press, promises “prizes to winner and runners-up.”
Actually, there will be two winners and two runners-up. Two years ago, instead of continuing the competition with several categories including front yard, lighted inside tree and front door, the competition has been divided between “Traditional Lighting” and “Animated Light Shows.” With the development of computer-generated decorations with all kinds of flashing lights and moving parts it made sense to update the categories.
With the Press doing its part in promoting the decorating contest by printing the entry forms and collecting the filled-in forms, the work of judging the entries and deciding the winners still falls on the shoulders of members of the Tracy Rotary Club.
Stalwarts in the contest judging in recent years have included Kelly Wilson and one or more of her children; Kal Waetzig and sometimes young people from St. Paul’s LutheranChurch; and Tracy orthodontist Nelson Hu, a master of using a computer to pinpoint the location of entries on a map of Tracy. There are several more I’ve probably failed to mention.
They’ll be at work completing their judging duties the nights of Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13. The winners will be announced in the Dec. 16 edition of the Press.
Those winners in both judging categories will receive $100 merchandise orders, and the two runners-up, $50 merchandise orders.
Yes, there have been adjustments made over the three-quarters of a century of decorating/lighting contest, but most elements remain pretty much the same, including the goal of promoting holiday decorations throughout the community.
Tracy has been unique in continuing Christmas/holiday decorating contest all these years. As long as a sufficient number of entries are received, the contest will continue in the years ahead, so get out your ball-point pen and start filling out the entry form.
This Tracy holidays tradition is a winner, not only for the contestants but for the entire town. It deserves to be continued and needs participation to keep it alive.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
