Editor,
The Fourth of July and its weekend is soon upon us. I know my neighborhood is dreading it. We live under siege by explosives called ''fireworks,'' for many hours.
Two years ago, the explosives were fierce enough to make the sky look like a war zone. Is this fun? Not for us. Not for our animals, vets, people with PTSD, or maybe people with a headache. I've come to hate the 4th since living in Tracy. The city government has done nothing to help the situation.
Jennifer Stanley, Tracy
