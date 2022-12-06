The Tracy City Center Association’s annual Downtown Tracy Parade of Lights filled 10th Street and Central Avenue with holiday spirit Saturday evening, and a huge crowd braved the chilly temperatures and light rain to line the streets for the local tradition.
About 45 parade entries, from decorated vehicles to marching bands, marched through downtown, ending at the Front Street Plaza at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
Saturday’s light rains ended as the parade got under way as parade watchers huddled under umbrellas or awnings along the street to watch the lighted parade entries pass by.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the end of the parade riding atop a South San Joaquin County Fire Authority truck.
After the parade visitors gathered around the tree in the Front Street Plaza for a lighting ceremony. An electrical issue kept the tree from being lit continuously but visitors were still able to take pictures in front of the tree.
