Memorial Day in Tracy will be observed this coming weekend with programs on two days.
The first will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27, when participants will place American flags on the 2,000 graves of all veterans at Tracy Public Cemetery, 501 W. Schulte Road at MacArthur Drive.
Scouts, veterans, and all citizens are invited to participate in this ceremony, said Vaughn Gates, commander of James McDermott Post, American Legion. There will be doughnuts and drinks provided.
The second Memorial Day weekend service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the cemetery with a Memorial Day program of speakers, patriotic music by the Tracy Community Band and the placing of wreaths on the Grave of the Unknown Veteran by representatives of veterans’ organizations and community groups, including Gold Star Parents.
Featured speaker at the May 29 ceremony at the cemetery will be Army Master Sergeant Aaron Blim, senior movements non-commissioned officer at DLA Distribution San Joaquin.
Mayor Nancy Young will present a Memorial Day proclamation from the Tracy City Council, and Gates will be master of ceremonies.
Following the May 29 Memorial Day service at the cemetery, a program at the Tracy War Memorial at Tracy Civic Center on East Ninth Street will include the reading of names of Tracy service members who have died in wars since World War I.
Memorial Day activities will be concluded by veterans placing wreaths at the monument, Greg Wright sounding taps and the Tracy Veterans Honor Guard firing rifle volleys.
Afterwards, free refreshments will be served by the VFW Auxiliary at the adjacent Tracy Community Center,
