Holiday lights will shine bright along 10th Street and Central Avenue as the annual Downtown Tracy Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the holiday season Saturday evening.
Kristin Kardous, interim director of the Tracy City Center Association, said this year’s parade will feature about 45 community entries, beginning at 6 p.m. at 10th and B street and ending at the Front Street Plaza at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
“Every year when I think that it is the best parade ever, I am always blown away because the following year is bigger and better,” Kardous said. “It will be very exciting to have the community groups back out.”
She said groups have been planning for months for their entries in Saturday’s parade, which will include walking groups, marching bands, floats and decorated vehicles.
“As difficult as this event has been to organize every year it always amazes me the effort that gets put into this event by all of the community organizations. They really take this event seriously,” Kardous said. “It’s not just they drive their car through and then they’re done. A lot of them will park after the parade is finished and join the rest of the community while we do the tree lighting ceremony.”
The parade is expected to last more than hour and will end with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Front Street Plaza for the tree lighting.
Thousands of people are expected to line the parade route and the plaza Saturday evening to watch the parade of holiday lights pass by.
Early weather forecasts show a 50/50 chance of rain for Saturday.
“We always say rain or shine unless there is inclement weather — where its lightning and storming — in that case unfortunately we would have to cancel,” Kardous said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Plaza following the parade to meet with children and families at the Santa on 6th hut and will be back for several visits in the days leading up to Christmas. Kardous said. Days and times will vary to try and make it possible for families with different working schedules to be able to visit with Santa. On Sunday Santa will be joined by live reindeer during his visit to the plaza.
About 20 minutes after the end of the parade winners from the parade will be announced and the tree lighting ceremony will take place. Kardous said families will be able to take pictures with the lighted tree and Santa afterwards.
“One thing that I really like about this event is it captures that small town feel that everybody has thrived on for all these years in Tracy and I think that’s what also makes our downtown really unique,” Kardous said. “Everything that we do is very authentic, so you’ll see that with each of these parade entries. They’re unique to the group but then they’re also kind of magical for the families. We’re seeing people come in costumes, have thousands of lights. We’ll see entries that might have multiple components and they are all decked out to the nines.”
