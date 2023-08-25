During a dark time in world history Joseph Alexander witnessed the worst in humanity, but through 6 years of living through Nazi atrocities he never lost hope, and he never lost his faith in God.
Now at the age of 100 he sees his own place in history as a messenger, an eyewitness to the Holocaust and many of the 11 million deaths resulting from Nazi Germany’s state-sanctioned oppression, persecution and genocide.
Alexander told his story Wednesday evening before a crowd of about 400 people at the Kimball High Theater, the special guest of Chabad of Tracy Jewish Center and Tracy Unified School District.
Levi Meijers, Rabbi of Chabad of Tracy, introduced the evening’s program with a story about a boy in Poland during Passover in 1943 during the Warsaw uprising, asking his father if they would be together the next year.
The father replied, “I don’t know why they hate us so much. I don’t know if I’m going to be here next year. I don’t even know if you’re going to be here next year, but I know that our people, our way, will be here forever and the hate won’t last forever. Love, light, goodness, tolerance will last forever.”
Meijers went on to describe Alexander as a living example of the light that shines on beyond those dark times.
“Joe didn’t only survive, but survived with triumph,” Meijers said.
A short film depicted the rise of antisemitism, Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime in the 1930s, leading to the persecution of the Jewish people in Germany and throughout Europe and eventually to the establishment of concentration camps and ultimately the death camps.
Alexander, whose family had lived a prosperous life in Poland, was a teenager when the events of Krystallnacht – the widespread vandalism and destruction of synagogues and Jewish businesses in Germany on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938 – made it clear to him that persecution of Jews like his family was one of the characteristics of the Nazi regime.
During his half-hour talk Alexander described the Germans coming into his hometown during the invasion of Poland in 1939. He and his family could collect only a few possessions as they left their homes.
At first he was in a work camp, where he would work during the week and get time off on weekends. Meanwhile, the walls around what would become the Warsaw Ghetto were being built.
“After they got through building the wall they came out and herded all of the Jews who lived within 50, 60 kilometers, and the surrounding area of Warsaw had to move into the ghetto,” he said.
“It was a very small area and they put in over 400,000 people. You can’t even imagine how terrible, how bad it was. We walked out in the morning, on the streets there were dead people on the sidewalks and the streets everywhere.”
He marks the moment that his parents urged him to leave them and get out of the ghetto as one of the times when he made a difficult decision that ended up saving his life.
It was only a few days before the Germans rounded up people again and sent him to another work camp, this time with no chance of leaving and food rations so meager that people were dying every day.
From there he moved from camp to camp working on roof construction at one, sewer lines at another and an airport at yet another. Eventually he went through 12 concentration camps.
The experience of moving from one camp to another included the nightmare of moving to the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. Alexander recalled how people were loaded into cattle cars, 30 to 40 people in each boxcar, for a railroad trip that normally would take 5 or 6 hours. It ended up taking 3 days, with no food or water.
“When they opened the doors on the train, 30 to 40% of the people were dead on the train,” he said.
Next came another moment where one decisive action ended up saving his life. After getting off the train he saw Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who selected prisoners for cruel and deadly experiments, and also divided people into two lines: one for the stronger, healthier people who would become laborers, and the line to the left, where the sick and elderly were sent directly to the gas chambers.
Alexander said Mengele directed him to the line on the left, possibly because of his small stature. He knew it was a death sentence and that he had to get back to the line of people who would be spared from the gas chambers that night.
“It was after midnight. If it had been daytime I don’t think I could have done it,” he said. “When Dr. Mengele moved further down I ran back to the other side. If I didn’t run back to the other side I wouldn’t be here talking to you tonight because the people on the left were taken on trucks and went straight to the gas chambers.”
That was when he got the tattoo on his left arm, the number 142584.
“From that moment on you had no name. This was your name.”
This was in 1943. Though he and others who then went to the Birkenau camp would be spared from the gas chambers, Alexander said many of the men he was with gave in to despair.
“The life in Birkenau, I witnessed people running into the electric fences to get electrocuted, I saw people being beaten to death because they gave up.”
The last camp he was in was Dachau, the first concentration camp that Hitler built in 1933. On April 28, 1945, he and the other men from the camp were led out to begin a long march.
“We walked for 2 days and knew we wouldn’t be walking too far, because the fighting was going on in back of us and we knew that the American troops were not far behind us,” he said, adding that during the fighting a bridge that they had just crossed was blown up.
His part of the group ended up staying at a farmhouse, and he recalls a friend bringing back a piece of meat from a horse that has just been killed.
“I made a fire for a barbecue and it was the best meal we had in a long time,” he said.
“During the night the guards disappeared, so the next morning the police came and they took us into the village and they disappeared, so we were walking around the village to see what would happen next.”
“Between 12 and 1 o’clock American tanks pulled in and we were liberated.”
Alexander eventually made it back to the Warsaw Ghetto, where he last saw his parents, two sisters and a brother, but they were gone.
“To this day I still don’t know what happened to them,” he said, and when he got back to his hometown the neighbors said that none of his family had come back. He found only one cousin, who he had last seen in Auschwitz.
It also turned out that the home he had left 6 years before would be lost to him.
“It was very bad for survivors in Poland who came back,” he said. “When they took the Jews out of their homes they moved into the home and now some of the survivors had come back and they didn’t want to give up the homes. In one town they executed 42 survivors.”
At the age of 21 Alexander settled in Germany, a free man but still an outsider in an unfamiliar country. He stayed there for 4 more years, primarily because people couldn’t get passports if they didn’t have someone in another country who would agree to take them in.
While living in Munich he registered to go to America. He finally got on a boat to go to the U.S. on April 30, 1949, when a Jewish organization in Harrisburg, Penn., agreed to be his sponsor.
In 1950 he made his way to California, first opening a tailor shop at George Air Force Base in Victorville during the Korean War. After the war he established his own shop on Melrose Avenue near Paramount Studios, which he operated for 37 years. Meanwhile he and his wife of 37 years, who passed away 27 years ago, raised a daughter and a son, and he has one grandson.
Since 1997 Alexander has been speaking publicly about how he lived through his ordeal in the concentration camps. He has been back to Poland several times, and in 2015 he returned to Germany, where he met Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor from 2005 to 2021, as they marked the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp.
As a resident of Los Angeles Alexander has a place in the Holocaust Museum LA, which is where he is part of the museum’s educational offerings and often talks to visitors during programs similar to Wednesday evening’s event.
Alexander said that he feels he has an obligation to share his story, and serve as one of the last living witnesses to the Nazi atrocities.
“I have to talk for the 6 million Jews who were murdered. They were murdered not because they were criminals or did anything wrong. Just because they were Jews. They can’t talk today so I have to talk for them.”
A full video of Wednesday’s program can be found at www.jewishtracy.com, or at www.facebook.com/ChabadofTracy.
