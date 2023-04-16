Landsea Homes Corporation announced this week that it has sold all 104 homes in its Townsend at Ellis neighborhood in the Ellis community in Tracy.
“Buyers were quick to purchase homes at Townsend at Ellis thanks to the inspired designs, high-performance home features and exciting array of ‘planned’ community amenities,” said Marc Rico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Northern California Division, Landsea Homes.
Landsea Homes is currently selling in two other neighborhoods within Ellis, including Kinbridge, with single-family homes consisting of four to six bedrooms and ranging in size from 2,382 to 2,894 square feet. Prices begin in the high $920,000s; and Hartwell, with single-family homes consisting of three to six bedrooms and ranging in size from 2,297 to 3,733 square feet. Prices begin in the high $980,000’s.
Landsea’s “high performance” homes feature smart home automation technology, including an Apple HomePod mini, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with a white glove service training session.
Landsea Homes Corporation is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, and has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
