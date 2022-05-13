Home Depot celebrated the grand opening of a new direct fulfillment center in the Prologis International Park of Commerce on Wednesday morning with a party for the facility’s associates.
Jake Crail, the market general manager of the fulfillment center, led the celebration thanking his team for their efforts.
“What an awesome day it is today where we get to celebrate the opening of this incredible new building,” Crail said. “We’re excited to support customers in our market. We try to teach our associates there is a customer behind every product we touch.”
The 726,182 square foot building at 5395 Hopkins Road opened January 17. The building features 88 dock doors and ships items directly to customers or stores on request. Since opening, the warehouse has received 1,032,747 items and fulfilled 157,774 orders for 429,871 individual items. The warehouse stocks more than 600,000 items.
Crail said the fulfillment center ships 70% of its orders to customers in Northern California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Oregon, but can ship anywhere in the United States if there is a center doesn’t have an item in stock.
To mark the grand opening in lieu of a ribbon Crail used a Sawzall to cut a wooden plank that associates signed and will be placed on display at the warehouse.
The fulfillment center employees about 300 people and Crail said the company is still hiring.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.