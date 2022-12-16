Light shows set to music and yards filled with inflatable holiday displays were among the winners of the annual Tracy Rotary Club Holiday Decorating contest.
The contest featured two categories, traditional light displays and one for animated light shows.
The home at 27215 Lillegard Court, filled with holiday inflatables including a snowman more than 15-feet-tall, was the winning entry for traditional holiday lights.
Runner up was the home at 4773 Whirlaway Court with lights covering the home, trees and surrounding the yard.
Winning the animated light show was the Disney-themed light display at 2130 Bentley Lane.
The 27-minute long “Christmas at Disney” show added a Tiki Room display with talking birds to the mix of holiday and Disney music.
The light show is held 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and holidays.
More information about the light show can be found at Bentley Lane Holiday Magic on Facebook.
Runner up on animated light show was the display at 1421 Richard Drive.
Winners received a $100 Macy’s gift card and runners up received a $50 card.
More holiday lights in Tracy and surrounding cities can be found at California Christmas Lights, http://californiachristmaslights.com.
