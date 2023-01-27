A two-story home received extensive damage and was left unhabitable from a fire Wednesday morning.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley said the department received a report of smoke coming from a residence on Nabor Court in south Tracy at 7:09 a.m.
Bradly said a full structure response was sent which included four fire engines, a ladder truck and one battalion chief.
Fire crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire coming from a garage and an upstairs bedroom of the two-story, 3,000 square foot home.
The five occupants of the home had been alerted about the fire by smoke alarms and were able to safely get of the house.
Bradley said it took crews about an hour to get the fire under control due to the size of the home.
“We’ve done an initial investigation and determined the fire was started in the garage area and probably burned for a while in the garage during the night.” Bradley said. “It finally breached the firewall that separate garages from living areas, and then the fire got into the living areas and expanded quickly throughout the home.”
Bradley said the smoke alarms were vital in the residents getting out of the burning home safely.
“The smoke detector went off and actually woke up the residents — all of them got out safely because of working smoke detectors,” Bradley said. “This is a good example why everyone should have working smoke detectors in their home.”
Because of the extended time it took to get the fire under control two additional fire engines were called to the scene to relieve crews who had been fighting the fire bring a total of 21 fire personnel and four chief officers. Crews remained on scene for about 2½ hours making sure there were no hot spots left in the fire.
Bradley described the fire damage as extensive throughout the home and the residents would not be able to stay in the home. They were able to escape without injury, and no firefighters were injured.
