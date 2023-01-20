Roads were closed around south San Joaquin County and emergency crews helped people evacuate flooded homes as storms again sent sheets of water across farmland south of Tracy.
While no serious injuries or deaths were reported in the Tracy area, many homes in the rural and semi-rural areas surrounding Tracy were plagued by floodwaters this week, and traffic was also disrupted as roads were closed because of flooding and damage.
The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded on Monday morning to the southern end of Bird Road at Lone Tree Creek after a vehicle was trapped by floodwaters. In that case a 77-year-old man who escaped from the vehicle was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
Later on Monday firefighters responded to the area of Bird Road when homes in that area flooded. No injuries or medical emergencies were reported in that area, though firefighters did help people who were trapped when their yards flooded and water came into their homes.
The California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County Public Works also closed roads where water rushing over the roadways presented a hazard to vehicles. During the past week multiple road closures around the Tracy and Mountain House area include Chrisman Road between Linne and Durham Ferry roads, Linne Road at Bird Road, Lehman Road between Linne and Bird roads, Patterson Pass and Corral Hollow roads out to the Alameda County line, Kasson Road from Linne to Mancuso roads, Schulte Road between Lammers Road and the western Tracy city limits, and Byron Road between Mountain House and the northwest county line.
Reports of people going around road closure signs included a woman who attempted to drive south of Kasson Road near Deuel Vocational Institution. Her car was disabled and the California Highway Patrol reported that while she escaped, her car had to be towed away.
Rural and semi-rural homes also were flooded. On Larch Road between Tracy Boulevard and Corral Hollow Road north of town, an unincorporated area under county jurisdiction, several properties were flooded because of lack of storm drain infrastructure in that area.
In one case congregation members from Church of God, which was surrounded by floodwater, helped evacuate their next-door neighbor and their neighbor’s furniture and possessions after that house was flooded.
