Four Tracy students have been named in a national honor society for first-generation college students at California State University, Stanislaus.
Alpha Alpha Alpha, or Tri-Alpha, has invited Erika Cabral, Jasmine Hernandez Espinoza, Harpreet Kaur and Sahar Qurbani to join the honor society.
Tri-Alpha recognizes student’s academic excellence while providing first-generation college students with opportunities for personal growth, leadership development and with campus and community service.
To be invited a student must be enrolled full-time with at least 36 semester units completed with a grade point average of 3.2 or better, and neither of the student’s parents or legal guardian can be college graduates. Full-time graduate students are also eligible if they’ve completed nine or more units with a GPA of 3.0 or better.
Tri-Alpha was founded in 2018 at Moravian College in Pennsylvania and exists as a nonprofit for the purposes of supporting the activities of the honors society.
