The Hospice of San Joaquin remembered departed family and friends on Wednesday evening during the 18th Annual Tree of Lights ceremony at Tracy City Hall.
Lights on the tree are in memory of individuals through donations and are listed on memory board next to the tree.
Eight cities across the county join in the tree of lights with ceremonies beginning in late November and end with Tracy’s lighting at City Hall.
Members of the Stockton Singers sang during the ceremony which included a presentation on how hospice had helped a family with their loss.
