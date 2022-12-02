Tracy Boulevard now is the site of a prominent holiday landmark following the lighting of a large Christmas tree in front of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
The hospital illuminated the 3,000 lights on the 70-foot redwood tree on Monday evening with a small crowd in attendance. Sutter Tracy CEO David Thompson, with the help of several children in attendance, threw the candy-cane switch attached to a gift-wrapped electrical box to mark the start of the winter holiday season.
Thompson said the lighting of the tree is the work of the hospital’s maintenance staff, which made a big logistical challenge look easy.
“These guys researched the size of the bulbs that would be best appropriate for the tree. They researched the size of the star up there, so it would be proportional to the tree. There was a lot of work that went into this. I was really impressed,” he said.
It was this time of year in 2020 that the maintenance crew took the initiative to decorate the tree, and now they’re turning it into a tradition. Jason Simmons, plant operations manager at the hospital, was on-hand for the tree-lighting Monday, as was Jimmy Rinaldo, maintenance lead, and Brent Matteroli, engineering specialist.
“We had the perfect tree for it,” Simmons said. “It was COVID and everything was down in the dumps, so we decided it would be a fun project to light the tree up. It would be a good thing for everybody to see.”
As professionals in the field of maintenance and operations they knew that the project would require much more than throwing up a string of lights. They knew if it was done right it would make a big impression to anyone traveling along Tracy Boulevard.
“We went down to the shop, started doing research, pulling up all kinds of different trees we could find,” Simmons said. “We looked up the Rockefeller tree, the trees at Disneyland and Disney World to see what they did, the kind of bulbs and all the stuff they use, and these guys started making phone calls to companies who could donate labor and a lift, and we made it happen.”
Thompson added that a huge Christmas tree on one of the city’s busiest streets was just what the hospital needed during the dark days of the COVID pandemic.
“If you’ve worked here for a year or two you know that we get many comments from the community how beautiful this tree is and it really helped perk up peoples’ attitudes for the last year or two.”
