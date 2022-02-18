Editor,
Every week I look forward to reading the Letters to the Editor in the Tracy Press. Many of the opinions expressed in said letters I completely disagree with. A few times I have read the letters and I find myself actually agreeing with the writer. Some letters are humorous, some are quite sad.
In the Friday, Feb. 11 publication I came across a letter with a new twist: complete and utter nonsense.
Ms. Alice English wrote that she and her group, Tracy Community Advocates, were going to save us. They are a diverse group, non-political, different races, different religions and different backgrounds. They have the City of Tracy and all its citizens best interests at heart.
I found this letter to be very confusing. This group will stand and be a voice for what is right. OK, what, exactly is that? The reader never really gets a clear picture of what this group is going to be fighting for. Are they going to save us from an Outer Space Alien Invasion, the Zombie Apocalypse, COVID, Tom Patti? What are these individuals going to do to help, save, reform, create and/or fix here in Tracy? They are going to use their time, energy, money, peace of mind and reputations to, again, fix Tracy.
What an incredibly ego-centric and self-serving group. These wonderful folks are going to save us from ourselves and we never have to lift a finger to help them. They, apparently have no plan, no guidelines and no real idea of what the citizens of Tracy want or need.
I, for one, am quite appalled at the unmitigated gall of this group, if it really exists, and their letter writing leader. My goodness, how in the world did we ever survive without you!
Denise Snider, Tracy
