Editor,
On Sept. 13, 2021, it was reported by the Tracy Press that 67 acres would be donated in South Tracy for a University Silicon Andhra Campus. Tracy Residents have the right to know the truth. Now that the full scope of this project has been brought to our attention, this is a 1,500-plus acre rezoning for an Industrial Trucking Hub/Commercial/Housing Development in an Agricultural Zone.
Here is the simple math: University equals less than 5%, Industrial/Commercial/Housing equaqls 95%.
That's approximately 2 square miles of blacktop, warehouses, thousands of more trucks and cars each day on Interstate 5, Interstate 580, Interstate 205, Highway 132, and surrounding two-lane country roads. This will also highly impact all Jefferson School, Chrisman and Linne road traffic. We have a logistics mess in North Tracy to Banta, we have a logistics mess in Lammersville and now we will have a geometrically bigger logistics mess that will feed in from South Tracy.
I encourage every single Tracy resident to do their homework by researching Golden State Logistical Hub and you be the judge whether you think this is a good idea for our town. I encourage every single Tracy Resident to make your voice heard, help me preserve our precious Farm Land and stop the Industrial.
Leanne Staas, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.