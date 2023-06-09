Hundreds of runners dashed across southwest Tracy fueled on doughnuts during the Fifth Annual Tracy Police Activities League Donut Dash Saturday morning.
Nearly 400 runners started out on the 5K run and walk from Monticello School, winding over the 3.1 mile course along Sycamore Parkway and Tracy Boulevard with a water station at the halfway point on Schulte Road.
The run is a fundraiser for the Tracy PAL program, and all proceeds from donations and race entries go to the program for youth engagement.
Ron Freitas, San Joaquin County District Attorney made a special presentation before the run began, handing over two checks funded by assets seized during the district attorney’s office investigation and prosecution of drug offenders.
“You know what I love? I love helping kids, I love Donut Dashing but what I really like is taking money from drug dealers and giving it back to our community,” Freitas said.
Freitas presented checks for $25,000 each to the Tracy PAL and Tracy Drug Abuse Resistance Education programs.
“This is money that is taken from drug dealers and returned to our community 100%. It’s done by a board led with the chief, the sheriff and the chief of probation with the district attorney’s office and the board of supervisors together. We want to make sure our kids stay out of gangs, stay away from drugs and this is how we make it happen,” Freitas said. “It’s a small donation, more where this came from, and were glad to give it to you here in Tracy.”
Brazen Racing provided electronic timing for the race with first place going to Anthony Cortes, Half Moon Bay, finishing in 15:39, second place to Dave Cutforth, Tracy, finishing in 19:27 and third place to Bryce Pasquale, Tracy, finishing in 19:54. All runners and walkers received a custom-themed 2023 Donut Dash medal at the finish line.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
