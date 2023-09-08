Editor,
I have to assume that printing the latest letter from Ms. Elizabeth Best (Your Voice, Sept. 1) was an error in judgement on the part the Tracy Press.
Her letter, with its inflammatory rhetoric, is a by-product of a mean-spirited and destructive person and it contains falsehoods. Are we, as a community, going to accept this type of threatening and divisive dialogue as representative of who are?
I'm not going to argue "freedom of speech," which I assume followers of Ms. Best will cry out for. The fact is, freedom of speech is not unfettered. You can say what you want in this country, as long as it's the truth! In her letter she calls out three individuals, whom she accuses of being the cause of gas prices being high. All this because of their (assumed) affiliation with the Democratic party. She has nothing to base this information on and it is an illogical and false narrative.
Further, and maybe even more disturbing, she encourages the people of our community to believe that people who "vote for Democrats ... deserve to suffer and in even more ways than higher gas prices." Seriously?
So, editors, I noted in your guidelines for accepting letters to the editor, a statement about how nothing will be printed that is "threatening."
I hope you will stand by your own guidelines going forward and, in good conscience, apologize to the people in this community and especially those three individuals mentioned here.
In general, I believe we should try to change a lot of our current narratives to, at the very least, those that are not threatening and hopefully more constructive.
Fran Block, Tracy
Editor’s note: Denise Snider, who was named in the letter, responded by phone noted that, contrary to Elizabeth Best’s statement, she is not a Democrat, but is a registered Republican.
