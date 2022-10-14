Editor,
In the letter to the editor by Joe Walker “Plot to destroy the U.S.,” (Your Voice, Sept. 23) he seems to think holding children in immigration detention centers is cheaper than flying them to a sponsor or relative in the US. IT IS NOT!
Two law professors and directors of immigrants’ rights clinics, Fatma Marouf at Texas A&M University School of Law and Nicole Hallett at the University of Chicago Law School, walked us through the process.
Those encountered at the border who have been allowed to remain are, by and large, unaccompanied minors. They typically are taken first to facilities near the border and then transferred to the temporary custody of the U.S. Health and Human Services department, which eventually places the children with a family or sponsors in the U.S. If family members or approved sponsors are not able to arrange transportation, the federal government pays for transportation, including flights.
The Washington Post’s Fact Checker reported that sometimes the federal government tries to save money by arranging for flights that land late in the evening.
Most unaccompanied minors turn themselves in to border authorities and by doing so are "actually following the rules of seeking asylum," said Marouf.
Propaganda is distorting it to achieve votes for the GOP. But please at a minimum we should research any media story that does not contain opposing viewpoints. To be clear this process is not new or started by the Biden administration.
Suggested you read about CIA activities in the two countries where most of the children are coming from: Honduras (30%) and Guatemala (45%). Children seeking asylum 2012-2022 data: www.acf.hhs.gov/orr/about/ucs/facts-and-data.
As Climate Change increases droughts it brings the children, and the US should expect more immigrants coming from the south which is experiencing drought created famine.
Karen Moore, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.