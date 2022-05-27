Editor,
Congressional Democrats, the national media, leftist fact-check organizations that serve as propaganda organs for the Democratic Party and local liberals like Mickey McGuire and Denece Vincent have inaccurately portrayed how the Biden Administration has thrown open our southern border.
They also have tried to play the American people for fools by claiming that even though Joe Biden has undercut virtually every border security measure of the Trump Administration, that Biden has little to do with the problem.
The American people can believe these people or they can accept the perspective of much more reputable sources like Victor Davis Hanson, a historian at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Hanson says, “Never (before) in U.S. history has an administration simply canceled immigration laws, opened the border and welcomed in millions of illegal aliens. All arrive illegally, and without audit, or vaccinations and tests in times of a pandemic.
“Cartels now import lethal drugs at will into the United States. We have no idea how many terrorists walk across the border each day.”
Brnovich says, “There’s a record amount of people flooding into this country this year. Just last week, our office was involved in a record amount of fentanyl seized. Americans are dying. Our cities are more dangerous as a result of the failed Biden administration’s policies.”
Cartels “have seized operational control” of the southern border, Brnovich said, adding that Arizona has seized more than 6 million fentanyl pills over the past week alone.
The dirty little secret of these open border immigration policies is that illegal immigrants have become a new constituency of the Democrat Party. The Democrats let them into the country, buy their loyalty with taxpayer benefits and loosen requirements to facilitate their voting.
Either the Democrats and their local writers are telling the truth, or Hanson and Brnovich are giving an accurate picture. I’ll go with the latter.
Joe Walker, Tracy
