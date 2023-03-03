“Oh my god, I only got like 4 hours of sleep last night.”
“Same.”
This blurb is something that takes up half of our conversations at school and the workplace. But have you ever thought about how this debt of sleep affects you and your day? Statistics derived from John Hopkins University shows that 1 in 3 suffer from bouts of insomnia. You would be shocked at how much better you feel and how much more productive you are when you’re getting sufficient sleep. Staying up late at night to complete your work won’t even be necessary if you get enough sleep, and you’ll have more time to do the things you really like, whether it's sports, gaming, shopping, or hanging out with your friends.
What is sleep? Well, sleep by definition is a periodic, natural loss of consciousness. Sleep in humans is studied using a tool called the EEG, or electroencephalogram. Small discs called electrodes are attached to the scalp and record the electrical activity of the brain while you are awake and then asleep. With the help of this and other research methods, we now know the stages of sleep and their respective symptoms.
The full sleep cycle lasts about 90 minutes, with 4 stages; NREM1, NREM2, NREM3, and REM, preceded by the awake but relaxed state. REM stands for rapid eye movement, as REM is the stage where the brain is having most activity and when dreams occur. Healthy adults need around 20 to 25% of their sleep to be REM sleep. For a 7- to 8-hour long sleep, this would be about 90 minutes. Sleep helps to restore and repair brain tissue.
An article written by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute mentions, “During sleep, your parasympathetic system controls your body, and your heart does not work as hard as it does when you are awake. During REM sleep and when waking, your sympathetic system is activated, increasing your heart rate and blood pressure to the usual levels when you are awake and relaxed” (NIH).
Animals with high waking metabolism produce a lot of free radicals, molecules that are toxic to neurons. Sleeping allows resting neurons to repair themselves as well as any weakened connections. Sleep also assists to restore and rebuild fading memories of the day's experiences. This aspect is more oriented to benefitting students specifically, as sleep strengthens and stabilizes neural memory traces. It is easier to recall tasks or information better after a night’s sleep. Quality sleep has also proven to feed into creative thinking.
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can be identified as the lack of sleep, which affects students, children, and adolescents alike, in their mental and physical well-being. Insomnia is common in society today, as more and more children face these issues from a young age, due to developing stress in their academic life, as well as pressure that is characterized by their surroundings.
Left unsolved, insomnia has the ability to branch out into fatal physical and mental health disorders in the future. The lack of sleep can potentially lead to the increasing risk of different health conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic pain. Difficulties with sleep can also be linked to mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression.
Some common symptoms of insomnia include; difficulty falling asleep, waking up frequently throughout the night, still feeling tired after a night of sleep, feeling tired or sleepy throughout the daytime, and finding it difficult to focus on something, paying attention, and having trouble remembering.
Some quick tips that can prevent or lessen the impact of sleep disorders include, consistent sleep schedules (wake up and sleep at consistent times), stay active throughout the day, limit daytime naps, limit excess caffeine/alcohol, avoid a large meal/drink right before going to sleep, avoid using electronic devices for half an hour before bedtime. Follow @gntothegrind on Instagram for regular tips and information about your sleep.
