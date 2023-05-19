Airman First Class C.J. Perez, a 2012 graduate of Tracy High and a 2018 graduate of U.C. Davis, completed his U.S. Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas on April 20. He is currently receiving technical training at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas.
Owen Ceniza Gaviola, a 2022 graduate of West High, graduated from U.S. Air Force basic training on March 8. Gaviola is a machinist and will be working on aircraft. Shortly after graduation he married Allyson Holtzinger, with their wedding on March 21.
• In Service celebrates milestones for members of the Tracy and Mountain House communities in the armed services. Fill out a submission form at www.tracypress.com or leave a note at the Tracy Press, 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 203.
