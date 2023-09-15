Editor,
Over the years, I've been increasingly concerned about the fact that the Press so willingly publishes counterfactual, ahistorical "opinions" without any moderation or comment thereupon.
I presume that the Press and its editorial staff see themselves as neutral party, simply publishing what comes to them from the community. But neutrality is not an apolitical stance. At some point, this editorial laissez-faire attitude toward the truth contributes to the fraying of our body politic and of the shared conception of reality we'd like to think we all share.
This has been a constant annoyance, but never has it reached the point of being something truly dangerous until the Press published the letter written by Elizabeth Best (Your Voice, Sept. 1). Most of the letter is the usual nonsensical and illogical griping, but it is absolutely astounding to me that the Press felt it appropriate to publish a letter in which Best not only targeted three members of our community by name but wrote that "people who vote for Democrats like Biden and Harder deserve to suffer and in even more ways than higher gas prices."
What, exactly, are those ways? Why, exactly, in a time of both increasing threats and literal violence on both the personal and state levels from the American right wing, does the Press feel it at all appropriate to publish what essentially amounts to a call to harm (or worse) Democrats? Would the Press have published someone calling on Republicans to suffer, or does this road only go one way?
Every single person who looked at that letter and approved it for publication should be ashamed of themselves. To say "do better" just seems silly because at this point one simply must conclude that the Press endorses such content.
Kurt Huber, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.