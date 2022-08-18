President Joe Biden this week signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill designed to reduce the federal budget deficit, lower prescription drug prices, invest in domestic energy production and promote clean energy.
The bill, HR 5376, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Aug. 12 on a 220-207 vote along partisan lines, with all votes in favor coming from Democrats, and all votes against from Republicans. The U.S. Senate voted 50-50 on the bill on Aug. 7, again with Democrats in favor, Republicans opposed and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaker for a 51-50 vote. Biden signed the bill on Tuesday.
“Passing the Inflation Reduction Act means that we can finally be confident in the world we’ll one day hand off to our kids and grandkids,” said Congressman Josh Harder, who represents the 10th District including Tracy, following Friday’s vote in the House. “This bill will get prices down for today, pay off our national debt for tomorrow, and address the climate crisis and the drought for the next 50 years.”
In a statement released Friday, Harder highlighted some of the central aspects of the bill:
• Expand clean energy deployment and manufacturing with more than 950 million solar panels, 120,000 wind turbines, and 2,300 grid-scale battery plants powering homes, businesses, and communities by 2030. The goal is to take a step forward to cut carbon pollution.
• Allow Medicare to negotiate prices for high-cost drugs, requiring Medicare rebates from drug manufacturers increasing prices faster than inflation, capping annual out-of-pocket prescription drug expenses for Medicare beneficiaries, and capping the cost of insulin for Medicare beneficiaries at no more than $35 a month.
• Continue improvements to Affordable Care Act to make health care more affordable and expand coverage to millions of people. It is expected to save about 13 million Americans an average of about $800 per year on their health care premiums.
• It will revise the tax code by establishing a 15% minimum tax on corporations that report revenue of $1 billion or more, and establish a 1% surcharge on corporate stock buybacks. Harder noted that no family making less than $400,000 per year will see their taxes go up.
• Fight inflation by achieving hundreds of billions in deficit reduction—on top of the more than $1.5 trillion in deficit reduction achieved this year and the more than $350 billion achieved last year.
• Provide $4 billion to fight drought conditions, including in California. These funds will be used for direct aid for farmers, assistance in upgrading watering technology, and shoring up critical parts of the West’s water system.
