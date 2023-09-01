The intersection of Corral Hollow and Valpico roads is due for improvement soon, with the city currently seeking a contractor to rebuild the intersection and install traffic signals.
The area is already adjacent to a construction zone as the widening of Valpico Road on the north side of the Regency at Tracy Lakes development takes place. Last month the city put out a bid notice for the intersection project, and set a deadline of Tuesday for contractors to submit their proposals.
The intersection had been a four-way stop previously and the city installed a temporary traffic signal in November. Ultimately the city will widen Corral Hollow Road to four lanes between Western Pacific Way, formerly known as Old Schulte Road, and the Tracy Hills development, with the city taking the lead on the road widening north of Valpico Road and the Tracy Hills developer building most of the rest in accordance with a development agreement between the city and Tracy Hills.
The intersection at Corral Hollow and Valpico Roads will be consistent with that four-lane design for both of the roads, with left-turn pockets added for all approaches.
The project the city is seeking bids for now will include demolition of the existing roadway and traffic signals, excavation of the road base and replacement or reinforcement of underground utilities like water and sewer lines, and complete reconstruction to include the new roadway, curbs and gutters and sidewalks and installation of the new signals, plus striping of all the necessary roadway and lane markings.
The contractor will also be responsible for traffic control plans while construction is ongoing.
