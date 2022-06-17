The Tracy IPFES Holy Ghost festa celebration returns this weekend with a procession of queens and community meals at the Tracy IPFES Portuguese Hall.
For Debra Terra, IPFES president organizing the festa, it has been three years in the making after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 and 2021 celebrations.
“The first year we did nothing, the second year we tried to implement some fundraisers drive-through style and we recently just opened up, we were able to do things but unfortunatly everything has been at a smaller scale, but that just goes with all the fun staff that has been going on,” Terra said. “I did do a downscale, just a Rosary with a very few people with masks and social distancing last year because that’s what it’s all about, the religious aspect to it, but now we’re super excited to have everybody back.”
The yearly celebration — in Portuguese, Festa do Divino Espirito Santo — is a cultural and religious tradition that honors Queen Isabel of Portugal, a 13th century monarch who prayed for the end of a famine and was eventually sainted for her faith, humility and service to the poor.
Terra stepped into the role of president while her 7-year-old son Luciano was diagnosed with stage 3 rhabdomyosarcoma in May 2020 and went through 15 months of treatment.
She said her son couldn’t speak or eat for nearly 8 months.
“I continued to put all my faith in God and the Holy Spirit and volunteer with everything I had,” Terra said.
Now in remission Luciano will be in the procession in the role of king during the festa joining sisters Madalena and Mariza in the procession Sunday morning from the Portuguese Hall, 400 W. Ninth, to St. Bernard’s Church on Eaton Avenue.
“Been a big part of the Tracy community, we’re happy to come back and bring everything back and we welcome everyone to come out and support us,” Terra said.
Terra was able to remain president for three years so she could have a festa.
“That’s the big goal to host your own festa,” Terra said.
Festa observance began this week with recitals of the Rosary. On Saturday at 8 p.m. a dance will be held at the hall where this year’s queens will be presented.
On Sunday the procession will begin to line up at 9:30 a.m. for the walk to the church where a solemn High Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Ivo Rocha.
Tracy IPFES will be joined by Portuguese society’s from across California to participate in the procession.
After the mass the procession will return to the hall for a free lunch of sopas e carne — a traditional meal of boiled meat, bread and broth.
A live auction will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Folklore groups and traditional regional dancing and chamarritas beginning at 4 p.m.
The festa celebration concludes next Friday with a vacada,— running of cows in the bullring on Ninth Street in place of the bullfights, followed by a dance.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/IPFESTracyHall
