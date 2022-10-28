Editor,
Living in Tracy for most of my life, I have been lucky to witness the community expand and go through its changes as a proud resident. However, there has been issues surging over the years and yet to be resolved despite the promises within city council.
It is unfair that the only dog park I once knew as a little boy, El Pescadero Park, where my childhood was created, is now filled with needles, beer cans, and cigarettes. It is unfair that when I come back to the park after several years, I am harassed by the homeless for simply trying to play with my dog. It is unfair, that I cannot take my little brother to share the same childhood and moments that I cherish so deeply there because I don't want to be asked why there is tents and lots of homeless at the park. And I don't know the answer to that, I don't think the city council in previous years has either.
My family moved to Tracy in 2005, coincidentally, the same year Eleassia Davis moved to Tracy. The crime rate in Tracy has increased since then, and is significantly higher than the national average across all communities in America. Eleassia Davis has been the light within our city council. That is why as our community approaches Nov. 8 it is crucial that our residents whether it be through mail or in person vote for change, the good kind of change that will brighten this warm close-knitted city.
A new Council can help change Tracy for the better. A positive change in leadership is what the city needs right now, it doesn't just start with Eleassia Davis, it starts with you. Now go vote on Nov. 8.
Jose Diaz, Tracy
