Our town will say sad farewells this coming week to two remarkable people who have made Tracy a special place to live and work.
Services will be Thursday, Sept. 8, for Angie Eddy, a volunteer who reached out in many ways to those in need. A day later, on Friday, Sept. 9, will be services for Dino Margaros, the guiding force in efforts to make downtown Tracy an increasingly active center of community life.
I speak from personal experience, since both Angie and Dino were friends of mine as they were to countless other Tracyites. For both, public service was a hallmark of their lives.
Angie, short for Angelina, lived a long and active life before passing Aug. 13 at the age of 97 following several years of ill health.
A native of Dunsmuir and a Tracy resident since 1955, she was one of the original hires at the Laura Scudder’s snack-food plant, After the plant closed in 1989, she worked with Gen Nilsson at Dick’s Newsstand, where I met up with Angie’s smiling face and friendly demeanor when I dropped by for my copy of the Los Angeles Times.
I would also be greeted warmly by Angie when we came across each other at a number of public events over the years.
It wasn’t until 2014, however, when I attended her 90th birthday party at the Banta Inn, that I became more fully aware of her extensive volunteer efforts in many avenues, for example her service delivering meals-on-wheels to shut-ins, and also her more than 30 years as a dedicated outreach person with St. Bernard’s Catholic Church’s Ministry of Caring program.
She enjoyed every minute of being the mother of Nick Eddy, a consensus all-American running back at Notre Dame in the 1960s. She was one of Nick’s biggest fans. when he played for the Irish and Detroit Lions.
Although Angie enjoyed a long and full life of 97 years, Dino Margaros was less fortunate. His life of 53 years ended Aug. 27 after emergency surgery was performed a day earlier.
His unexpected death both shocked and saddened a number of people all over Tracy, but especially affected were those connected with his pivotal roles with the Tracy City Center Association, first as president and more recently as its director, leading the efforts to revitalize Tracy’s downtown.
Dino carried out his duties in a number of ways with vigor and commitment — and, of course, with a good-natured humorous comment or two in the process.
I recall spending several engaging hours a couple of years ago with Dino when I was gathering information on a column marking the 75th anniversary of the Margaros family’s ownership of the Tracy Inn.
Between chuckles, and there were many, we traced the family’s history, beginning with his grandfather Gus’s purchase of the Inn with his brother-in-law in 1946.
Dino was also looking to the future, saying that he hoped the Inn, with planned improvements, could become a more important asset for the development of the downtown, using its facilities to be a center for local and regional meetings and conferences.
Let’s hope those ideas will become a reality in future years, creating a fitting legacy of Dino’s contributions to the development of the core of his hometown.
• Contact Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
