Three local schools took part in the annual Bulldog Invitational girls’ golf tournament at the Tracy Golf and Country Club on Monday, with the Kimball Jaguars (525) grabbing fifth place out of 14 teams.
The hosting Bulldogs finished in 10th place with a team score of 579, though the battle in the middle of the pack was tight. The Wolf Pack of West High did not place due to not having enough players participate for a team score.
It was the Christian Brothers of Sacramento that took the convincing win overall with an impressive team score of 443, 49 points better than second placed St. Mary’s Rams. Bear Creek rounded off the podium in third with 499.
The Jags finished 19 points off fourth placed Dublin High but were not massively off the leading pace throughout the day. Kimball was led by Beatrice Wood who shot a 92 – which was also the best score of all local golfers.
Two other Jags also shot impressively under 100. Amaniya Sandhu notched up a score of 95 on her scorecard. Marianthe Tsirelas tallied 98 on the par 72 course. Elsewhere on the team, Lucianne Stolte shot 114 and Payton Phillips produced a 126 round to make up the top five. Mia Facha rounded off the Jags with a 140.
The Bulldogs, who were 3-6 in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) heading into Monday, closed out the top 10 after a close battle with Edison (567) for ninth. The ‘Dogs were led by Melanie Yanke who shot a 98. Emerson Frerichs-Silveria was not far behind with 100.
Danielle Francis placed third within the team with a score of 116. Audri Allegre shot a 132 and Hana Yie tallied a 133 round to cap off the scoring. Chelby Johnson also competed, shooting a 134.
On the unranked Wolf Pack, Amara Hackney led the way – shooting a 121 on the day. Vanessa Pierson just trailed with a 125 round. Crystal Macedo closed out the scoring for West with 141, just behind Ximena Soto with 139 in third.
One of the stories of the tournament was that despite Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd not having enough players to place as a team – just like West – two of their golfers (Ghin, Prem) still managed to finish in the medal places individually.
